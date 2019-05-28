52-year-old Woman Mauled to Death by Leopard While She Was Asleep Near Gujarat's Gir Forest

A 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard when she was asleep at her house near Gir forest in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Monday night.The victim has been identified as Shardaben Vavaiya, a resident of Kangshiyada village in Visavadar taluka, said forest department officials.“The incident occurred in Ghodasan beat in Grass round of Visavadar forest range in Gir forests. The leopard crept into the woman’s house and attacked her when she was asleep in her house. Her dead body was later recovered from her house. We have placed cages to nab the leopard from the area that attacked the woman,’’ said a senior forest official.“Our forest staff is on the spot and the process of initiating the ex-gratia for the kin of deceased has begun,’’ said D T Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, Junagadh.According to 2016 leopard census data of Gujarat forest department, there were total 1395 leopards in the state.The incidents of human-wildlife conflicts in and around Gir wildlife Sanctuary occur regularly as wild animals venture out into the human habitats in search of food and expand their territory as their numbers are increasing every year.