52-yr-old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Pune, Maharashtra Toll Reaches 9

The man was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
A man paints a message on a street. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Monday, taking the toll due to the viral infection in Maharashtra to nine, an official said.

The man was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

"His samples turned out positive for coronavirus on March 22. He died on Monday at a hospital in Pune," he said.

The man was on ventilator support. He died of multiple organ failure on Monday, Mohol said.

The man was on ventilator support due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, another Pune civic official said.

This is the first coronavirus death from Pune. Of the nine deaths in the state so far, six have been reported in Mumbai and one each in Navi Mumbai, Buldhana and Pune.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 215 on Monday as 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said.

Out of the 12 new patients, five are from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik, the official said

