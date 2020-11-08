52-yr-old Man Held for Selling Firecrackers Illegally in Southeast Delhi's Meethapur, Say Police

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling firecrackers illegally in southeast Delhi's Meethapur area, police said on Sunday. He has been identified as Santosh Kejriwal, a resident of Meethapur, they said.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers, including green crackers, in the national capital till November 30 to combat the pollution amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Police said 16.3 kilogram of firecrackers were seized from Kejriwal's possession. Information regarding the sale of firecrackers illegally in Jaitpur area was received on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

"Police conducted a raid at Nagar Market, Meethapur near School Road Jaitpur where Santosh Kejriwal was found selling fireworks without a license," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Kejriwal told police that he purchased the firecrackers from Faridabad, the official said.