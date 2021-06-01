53% of India's Total Covid Deaths Happened since March 1; May Accounts for 37% Fatalities

India has reported nearly 53 per cent of its total coronavirus deaths since March 1, while 37 per cent of the cumulative fatalities have been reported after May 1, official data from the union health ministry shows.

Also, more than 60 per cent of the total coronavirus cases have been reported since March 1, the government data analysed by News18 reveals.

As of today, India’s total coronavirus infection load is 2.81 crore while 3.31 lakh deaths have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of these, 1.70 crore infections and 1.74 lakh deaths have been reported after March 1, the data shows.

Since May 1, the country has recorded 94.12 lakh coronavirus infections and 1.23 lakh fatalities.

In April, India recorded 64.81 lakh infections and 45,862 deaths. In comparison, May recorded 43 per cent more infections and 163 per cent increase in deaths.

In the first part of May, India broke several grim records in terms of daily cases. However, in the second half, the per day cases witnessed a drop.

On Tuesday, 1.27 lakh cases were reported from across the country, the lowest in 54 days. That was a nearly 70 per cent drop from the peak of the second wave, when India recorded 4.14 lakh cases on May 7.

The second wave of infection started in India in April. On April 4, India broke all its previous records when it reported 1.03 lakh infections in a day. The country crossed the 2-lakh mark in daily cases on April 15. From April 22, the daily cases crossed the 3-lakh mark and remained above it till May 16. However, this came down on May 17 when India recorded 2.81 lakh cases. Since May 17, the daily cases in India remained below 3 lakh. The per day cases have been less than two lakh since May 28.

Similarly, the per day deaths have also dropped by over 38 per cent from the peak. On May 19, India recorded 4,529, not just the highest for India but also a global record in per day deaths. On Tuesday, this dropped to 2,795 deaths: the lowest in 35 days.

India’s first Covid-19 death was recorded last year on March 12. The country crossed the grim milestone of one lakh coronavirus deaths on October 2. It went past the two-lakh mark on April 28 and the three-lakh mark on May 24.

While it took nearly seven months for India to report the first and second one lakh cases, the additional one lakh cases, taking the toll to three lakh, was reported in just 27 days.

As of today, the country’s active caseload is 18.95 lakh, a nearly 50 per cent drop since the peak of 37.45 lakh recorded on May 10. The active load has dropped below 20 lakhs after 43 days. The current active load comprises 6.73 per cent of the total infections.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 10-lakh mark on July 17. It went past the 20-lakh mark on August 7, then 30 lakh on August 23, followed by 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The Covid-19 tally went past the 60-lakh mark on September 28, then 70 lakh on October 11, after that 80 lakh on October 29, followed by 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

On May 4, India’s total Covid-19 cases surpassed the two-crore mark.

