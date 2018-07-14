English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
53-Year-Old Delhi Man Steals Replica of Olduvai Handaxe from National Museum, Arrested
Police said museum authorities initially tried to find the item on their own but unable to make any headway they approached them with a complaint on Friday.
A replica of Olduvai Handaxe from National Museum and the visitor who stole it. Image:Twitter/@IPSMadhurVerma
New Delhi: The police have arrested a 53-year-old man from Gurgaon for allegedly stealing a replica of the ancient Olduvai Handaxe from the National Museum here.
Police said that Uday Ratra, who is currently unemployed, was arrested from his home late on Friday night.
The replica has been missing from the National Museum since June 24.
Police said museum authorities initially tried to find the item on their own but unable to make any headway they approached them with a complaint on Friday.
They also handed over CCTV footage from the premises to the police in which a person could be seen going out with the object.
After studying the CCTV footage, the police managed to identify the accused and nabbed him from his house in Gurgaon and also recovered the replica, police said.
Ratra had earlier been arrested in 2016 for allegedly trying to enter a five-star hotel in Sarojini Nagar with a blade while the then US secretary of state John Kerry was staying there.
He was also arrested for stealing imported liquor from a store the same year, police said.
His father has earlier served the Coast Guard as an inspector general. An officer said that it is suspected that Ratra is a kleptomaniac.
Also Watch
Police said that Uday Ratra, who is currently unemployed, was arrested from his home late on Friday night.
The replica has been missing from the National Museum since June 24.
Police said museum authorities initially tried to find the item on their own but unable to make any headway they approached them with a complaint on Friday.
They also handed over CCTV footage from the premises to the police in which a person could be seen going out with the object.
After studying the CCTV footage, the police managed to identify the accused and nabbed him from his house in Gurgaon and also recovered the replica, police said.
Ratra had earlier been arrested in 2016 for allegedly trying to enter a five-star hotel in Sarojini Nagar with a blade while the then US secretary of state John Kerry was staying there.
He was also arrested for stealing imported liquor from a store the same year, police said.
His father has earlier served the Coast Guard as an inspector general. An officer said that it is suspected that Ratra is a kleptomaniac.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Says She Would Love to Play Meena Kumari or Madhubala
- England Picking Kuldeep Yadav But Need Improvement, Says Thorpe
- Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins, BJP President Amit Shah Attends Aarti in Ahmedabad
- Late Chef Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' gets Six Emmy Nods
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable