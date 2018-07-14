GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
53-Year-Old Delhi Man Steals Replica of Olduvai Handaxe from National Museum, Arrested

Police said museum authorities initially tried to find the item on their own but unable to make any headway they approached them with a complaint on Friday.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2018, 8:47 PM IST
A replica of Olduvai Handaxe from National Museum and the visitor who stole it. Image:Twitter/@IPSMadhurVerma
New Delhi: The police have arrested a 53-year-old man from Gurgaon for allegedly stealing a replica of the ancient Olduvai Handaxe from the National Museum here.

Police said that Uday Ratra, who is currently unemployed, was arrested from his home late on Friday night.

The replica has been missing from the National Museum since June 24.

They also handed over CCTV footage from the premises to the police in which a person could be seen going out with the object.

After studying the CCTV footage, the police managed to identify the accused and nabbed him from his house in Gurgaon and also recovered the replica, police said.

Ratra had earlier been arrested in 2016 for allegedly trying to enter a five-star hotel in Sarojini Nagar with a blade while the then US secretary of state John Kerry was staying there.

He was also arrested for stealing imported liquor from a store the same year, police said.

His father has earlier served the Coast Guard as an inspector general. An officer said that it is suspected that Ratra is a kleptomaniac.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
