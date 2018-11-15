Fashion Designer and Her Servant Murdered in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, Killers Walk Into Police Station

A 53-year-old fashion designer and her household help were murdered at her house in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday night. Three men walked into the police station and confessed to the crime on Thursday morning.The incident came to light around 3am on Thursday when the neighbours reported about a heated argument. The woman, Maya Lakhani, was found dead in her bedroom and the body of the servant was found in the living room of the A-block house, police said. Seven injury marks were found on Lakhani's body.Police said that the main accused, Rahul, confessed to the crime and has been arrested along with the two others. The cops said that Rahul worked as a tailor for the fashion designer. Lakhani had two stores in Delhi. One outlet is in Green Park while the other is located in Greater Kailash.Rahul admitted that he had gone to Lakhani’s house between 10pm and midnight on Wednesday on the pretext of showing her some clothes and stabbed her with the help of two colleagues with a knife that he had bought some days ago, police said.On hearing the woman’s cries, the servant, Bahadur, came to help her but he, too, was killed. A Hyundai car belonging to Lakhani was also recovered from the possession of Rahul, police said. The bodies of the two victims have been sent for autopsy.