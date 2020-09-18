53-year-old German Woman Found in Dead in South Goa

A 53-year-old German woman has been found dead in her apartment in the beach village of Canacona in South Goa district, police said Friday.

The remains of Stephanie Hesser were found only after her daughter flew in from Germany, after she failed to get through to her mother over the last few weeks despite several call.

"Victim's daughter Himani Hessar, 20, came down to Goa as her mother was not responding to calls," the Goa Police said in a statement.

Hessar had to break down the door of the apartment located in Canacona, a popular beach hub for foreign tourists who stay in Goa for a longer duration.

According to a statement recorded by the daughter before the Canacona police station, the deceased was suffering from asthma and depression and was under medication.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered. Inquest will be conducted soon," the statement said.