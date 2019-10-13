53-year-old Man Tested Positive for Dengue in Tamil Nadu's Ooty

Government officials tested a 53-year-old patient positive for dengue at a hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty.

S Porkodi, deputy director of health, Ooty Government, hinted that the patient might have contracted the dengue virus during his recent travel to Tirupur, The Times of India reported.

Dr Porkodi said, “K Jayaram, of Bengalmattam in the Nilgiris, is being treated at the Ooty government hospital for dengue. He had been to Tirupur to visit his daughter last week. He developed fever while on his way back to Ooty on October 4.”

It is also to be noted that Jayaram was initially treated at the Manjoor primary health centre for a few days. However, after no success in the treatment, the fever didn’t subside, after which the patient was referred to the government hospital in Ooty.

“He was tested positive for dengue on Thursday,” Porkodi confirmed. Dr H Ravikumar, superintendent, at Ooty government hospital added that the condition of the patient was stable. “He is being given proper treatment. Chlorination was done, and dengue prevention awareness was created in the neighbourhood,” said health official Dr Porkodi, who also claims that the health officials have taken out an anti-dengue drive near the patient’s house.

This is the seventh dengue case to be reported in the Nilgiris since April this year. Dr Porkodi highlighted, “In all the cases, patients had a travel history, be it to Kerala, Karnataka, Coimbatore or Tirupur. All the earlier six patients had recovered well. There is no breeding ground of mosquitos that cause dengue in the district.”

This comes as a major health concern, as the number of cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, is witnessing no end. Dengue is spread by the bite of Aedes Aegypti.

