53-year-old Rajasthan Woman Topped Class 12 in 2019 Leaving Husband Shocked

Fifty-three-year-old Bhanwari Shekhawat is a second-year student at the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. The housewife is pursuing her graduation from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University, Sikar, and has sent a much-needed message. Bhanwari from Jhunjhunu not only passed her class 12 board exam at the age of 51 but also scored the highest number in the entire Rajasthan.

She resumed her studies after 33 years to take the class 12 examination. Seeing Bhanwari’s class 12 results, her husband Surendra Singh Shekhawat was simply shocked. After scoring the highest number in the state, Bhanwari was honoured with the Meera Award.

Bhanwari had cleared her class 10 Maharashtra Board in 1986 and immediately got married and moved to Jhunjhunu.

She said that due to the unfavourable conditions at her in-laws’, she could not continue her studies but always had the urge to read and study more.

To pursue her dream, in 2019, Bhanwari filled the form from the open board and prepared for the exams while simultaneously doing household chores.

Bhanwari said that she had filled the form from the open board, but no one in the family, including her husband, believed that she would pass the examination.

“When someone was told that now at the age of 51, I am studying for class 12, people said that what will you do now, doing 12 in old age, how will you study now? Do people study at this age? I was motivated to prove everyone wrong,” Bhanwari said.

Initially, nobody in her family believed that Bhanwari would pass the exam but to everyone’s surprise, she scored the highest marks in the state. Seeing the result, Bhanwari said that she was convinced that there was no shortcut to hard work and dedication.

Following this, Bhanwari applied for graduation and has passed the first year with good marks. She is currently studying in her second year.

