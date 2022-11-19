53rd International Film Festival All Set To Begin Soon; List of Films to be Screened

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held between November 20 and November 28 in Goa this year. According to a press release, announced by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, “25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India will be showcased in the Indian Panorama” category. Hadinelentu, a Kannada film by Prithvi Konanur, will open the Indian Panorama; and Divya Cowasji’s The Show Must Go On will open the non-feature film segment.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown and Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, India’s official bid for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, will also be screened during the 8-day film festival. In addition, there will also be plenty of gala premieres of Hindi films — with celebrities to support and promote the film industry. These movies include The Storyteller starring Paresh Rawal, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Drishyam 2, and the horror comedy flick Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, among others.

Here is a list of some feature and non-feature films, which will be presented at the 53rd IFFI:

Feature Films:

RRR - SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has broken all records at the box office. Starring Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR tells the tale of two morally principled men who begin a unique friendship, each with their own mission.

The Kashmir Files - Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial masterpiece is a story that centres around the gruesome incidents which led to the infamous 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. The film featured Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

Tonic - Avijit Sen

This Bengali movie is a slice-of-life film with actor Dev and Paran Bandopadhyay in titular roles. The crux of the film lies in the fact that age should not stop you from reaching your goals.

Other feature films in the list include Jai Bhim, Akhanda, Major, Dharmveer, Frame, Kida, Kudhiram Bose, Three of Us, Siya, among others.

Non-Feature Films:

Patal Tee - Mukund Narayan and Santosh Singh

Directed collaboratively by Mukund Narayan and Santosh Singh, Patal Tee stars Aayush Rawat as the central character who surmounts all odds and challenges to save his beloved grandfather from dying.

Ayushmaan - Jacob Varghese

This is a heart-warming narrative of two 14-year-old, HIV-positive, underprivileged children from rural India. While one is left alone after being born, the other battles his concerns about the future. However, running serves to be their prime motivation as they navigate social stigma and discrimination to raise awareness and effect change on a global scale.

Gurujana - Sudipto Sen

This Sudipto Sen directorial is a documentary feature film that narrates the story of a Vaishnavite saint named Srimanta Sankardeva, belonging from the 15th century. The story takes you on a tour of his fight against social and religious malpractices.

Other non-feature films in the list include Beyond Blast, Chhu Med Na Yul, Clinton, Fatima, Hatibondhu, Little Wings, Other Ray: Art of Satyajit Ray, among others.

