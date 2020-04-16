Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

54 Arrested for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
54 Arrested for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police
Police personnel stand guard near an area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during a nationwide lockdown in Noida. (PTI Photo)

Noida: Fifty-four people were arrested and 16 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Seventeen FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 54 people arrested. A total of 541 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 204 of them, while another 16 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

