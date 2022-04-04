54 Commonwealth Nations Pledge Support to Save Soil Movement

A total of 54 Commonwealth countries have come forward and pledged support to the Save Soil Movement, which seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation.

Founder of Isha Foundation Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, launched the global movement to save soil last month to save the planet’s soil from extinction.

Six Caribbean nations have signed MoUs with Save Soil, pledging to work towards soil restoration.

“The mission of Save Soil Movement — to save the environment focussed on soil revitalisation — is fully in line with the thematic areas and implementation strategies under the Commonwealth’s proposed Living Lands Charter,” the office of Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nations said in a statement.

“The commonwealth of 54-member nations (recognise) the importance of multilateral cooperation, sustained commitment, and collective action, in conservation and management of our finite natural resources. Commonwealth Secretariat recognises that land and soil are under triple threat from climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss,” it added.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey spanning 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East to raise citizen awareness across countries and urge administrations to urgently formulate soil-friendly policies to save soil in their countries.

Sadhguru has been interacting and will continue to interact with opinion makers, politicians, media persons, ecologists and influencers.

The objective of the Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands (CALL) is to implement “targets agreed under the three Rio Conventions influencing policies and harnessing co-benefits in pursuit of a shared vision of living in harmony with nature.”

The global effort to save soil from extinction is steadily gaining support from several quarters. Political, business, social, ecological and cultural leaders in addition to celebrated artists, sportspersons and citizens from around the world are beginning to assert that systemic reforms to protect soil is the way forward to secure the future of the planet.

He will also address the 15th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP15) in the Ivory Coast in May during his 100-day journey.

Political leaders from 170 countries are expected to attend. In the same month, Sadhguru will speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos urging leaders to act now to save soil from extinction in their countries.

The Save Soil Movement has prepared documents on soil-friendly guidelines for 192 countries. Separate documents have been prepared taking each country’s latitude, climatic conditions, soil type, agricultural tradition and economic parameters into consideration.

The movement is supported by UNCCD, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Food Programme (WFP) and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

