54 Flights Diverted as Mumbai Airport’s Main Runway Remains Shut; Indigo, Vistara and SpiceJet Issue Advisory
While a secondary runway of the Mumbai Airport is operational, 52 flights have been cancelled and 55 have been delayed so far.
File photo of Mumbai airport.
Mumbai rains have caused a lot of nuisance in the city. Amid heavy rain, the main runway at Mumbai airport was closed at around 11.45 pm on Monday, July 1, after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing. The plane, a Boeing 737-800, caused the flights to be diverted on the main runway. Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot on the main runway on Monday night. While a secondary runway is operational, 52 flights have been cancelled and 55 have been delayed so far.
While the efforts for restoration purpose are underway, here’s a detailed report on all the flights that have been delayed or cancelled in wake of suspended functions on the main runway at Mumbai airport. The domestic airlines have posted messages on social media warning people of cancellation and delays.
Spicejet has requested the passengers to check the flight details before leaving for the airport. They tweeted, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/DaY8nCBre4.
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 1, 2019
Air Vistara has confirmed the cancellation of ten flights in and out of Mumbai, including flights to Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. It also informed about the diversion of five flights, flying in to Mumbai from Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bangalore. The flights have been diverted to Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The passengers will receive a full refund for the cancelled flights.
#Update1 pic.twitter.com/jsdmVZ6lVn
— Vistara (@airvistara) July 2, 2019
Indigo Airlines have also issued a request to check the flight status before leaving for flights to Mumbai. The airline is offering refund for cancellation prices. All the passengers can check their Indigo flight’s status on the website or can send an SMS ST as DDMM to 566772.
#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to heavy rains, we're offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/fro #Mumbai till July 3, 2019. You may visit Plan B https://t.co/O73ExNIz7i to opt for alternate options or refund. Stay safe and keep a tab on your flight status.
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 2, 2019
In addition, a Korean Air flight from Seoul to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and an Air India flight from Bangkok also had to be diverted.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HDFC Bank Warns Customers About Fraudsters Using AnyDesk App: Here is How to Keep Your Money Secure
- MG Hector vs Jeep Compass Spec Comparison: Price, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
- Wimbledon 2019: 15-year-old Cori Gauff Stuns Venus Williams in 1st Round
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s