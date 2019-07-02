Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

54 Flights Diverted as Mumbai Airport’s Main Runway Remains Shut; Indigo, Vistara and SpiceJet Issue Advisory

While a secondary runway of the Mumbai Airport is operational, 52 flights have been cancelled and 55 have been delayed so far.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
54 Flights Diverted as Mumbai Airport’s Main Runway Remains Shut; Indigo, Vistara and SpiceJet Issue Advisory
File photo of Mumbai airport.
Loading...

Mumbai rains have caused a lot of nuisance in the city. Amid heavy rain, the main runway at Mumbai airport was closed at around 11.45 pm on Monday, July 1, after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing. The plane, a Boeing 737-800, caused the flights to be diverted on the main runway. Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot on the main runway on Monday night. While a secondary runway is operational, 52 flights have been cancelled and 55 have been delayed so far.

While the efforts for restoration purpose are underway, here’s a detailed report on all the flights that have been delayed or cancelled in wake of suspended functions on the main runway at Mumbai airport. The domestic airlines have posted messages on social media warning people of cancellation and delays.

Spicejet has requested the passengers to check the flight details before leaving for the airport. They tweeted, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.

Air Vistara has confirmed the cancellation of ten flights in and out of Mumbai, including flights to Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. It also informed about the diversion of five flights, flying in to Mumbai from Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bangalore. The flights have been diverted to Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The passengers will receive a full refund for the cancelled flights.

Indigo Airlines have also issued a request to check the flight status before leaving for flights to Mumbai. The airline is offering refund for cancellation prices. All the passengers can check their Indigo flight’s status on the website or can send an SMS ST as DDMM to 566772.

In addition, a Korean Air flight from Seoul to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and an Air India flight from Bangkok also had to be diverted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram