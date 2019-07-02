54 Flights Diverted as Mumbai Airport’s Main Runway Remains Shut; Indigo, Vistara and SpiceJet Issue Advisory

Mumbai rains have caused a lot of nuisance in the city. Amid heavy rain, the main runway at Mumbai airport was closed at around 11.45 pm on Monday, July 1, after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing. The plane, a Boeing 737-800, caused the flights to be diverted on the main runway. Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot on the main runway on Monday night. While a secondary runway is operational, 52 flights have been cancelled and 55 have been delayed so far.

While the efforts for restoration purpose are underway, here’s a detailed report on all the flights that have been delayed or cancelled in wake of suspended functions on the main runway at Mumbai airport. The domestic airlines have posted messages on social media warning people of cancellation and delays.

Spicejet has requested the passengers to check the flight details before leaving for the airport. They tweeted, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.

Air Vistara has confirmed the cancellation of ten flights in and out of Mumbai, including flights to Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. It also informed about the diversion of five flights, flying in to Mumbai from Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bangalore. The flights have been diverted to Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The passengers will receive a full refund for the cancelled flights.

Indigo Airlines have also issued a request to check the flight status before leaving for flights to Mumbai. The airline is offering refund for cancellation prices. All the passengers can check their Indigo flight’s status on the website or can send an SMS ST as DDMM to 566772.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to heavy rains, we're offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/fro #Mumbai till July 3, 2019. You may visit Plan B https://t.co/O73ExNIz7i to opt for alternate options or refund. Stay safe and keep a tab on your flight status. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 2, 2019

In addition, a Korean Air flight from Seoul to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and an Air India flight from Bangkok also had to be diverted.