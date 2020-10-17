54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Chandigarh's Tally To 13,582
The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 207 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 54 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,582, a medical bulletin here said. There are 915 active cases in the city currently, it said. A total of 108 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 12,460, as per bulletin.
A total of 94,462 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 80,308 have tested negative while reports of 121 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.
