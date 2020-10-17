News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Chandigarh's Tally To 13,582

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 207 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 54 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,582, a medical bulletin here said. There are 915 active cases in the city currently, it said. A total of 108 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 12,460, as per bulletin.

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 207 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 54 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,582, a medical bulletin here said. There are 915 active cases in the city currently, it said. A total of 108 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 12,460, as per bulletin.

A total of 94,462 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 80,308 have tested negative while reports of 121 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 17, 2020, 21:52 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...