54 NDRF Personnel Engaged in Cyclone Amphan Relief Work among 136 New Covid-19 Cases in Odisha, Tally at 3,386

As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total tally in Odisha to 3,386, a health department official said.

One COVID-19 patient has died due to a co-morbidity, the official said.

With that, a total of three coronavirus-afflicted persons have died in the state due to non-COVID reasons, the official said.

"Regret to inform that one female COVID positive patient of Bhubaneswar, aged 38 years, who was under long standing treatment for psoriasis and was on immunosuppressant drugs, has died. Cause of her death was septic shock with multi-organ failure," the health department said in a statement.

Of the 136 fresh cases reported from 14 districts, 134 came from quarantine centres, where people returning from different states have been put up for primary observation, and two others from localities, the official said.

At least 54 personnel of the NDRF, the ODRAF and fire service were diagnosed with the disease.

"All of them had recently returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal," the official said.

Earlier in June, 49 NDRF personnel and 12 Odisha Fire Service officials had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 3,333 samples were examined for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests thus far in the state to 1,88,743.

The number of active cases in Odisha currently stands at 1,092. Altogether, 2,282 patients have recovered from the disease, while nine have succumbed to the virus.

Eleven of the state's 30 districts have reported more than 100 cases. Ganjam district topped the list with 652 cases, followed by Jajpur at 326, Khurda at 307, Cuttack at 216, Balasore at 197, Kendrapara at 171, Bhadrak at 152, Jagatsinghpur at 130, Bolangir 124, Sundergarh and Puri at 118 each.