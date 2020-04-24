Take the pledge to vote

54 Special Officers to be Deployed in 18 High-density Districts in UP to Check Covid-19 Spread

The number of coronavirus cases in the state touched 1,621 on Friday, with the death toll rising to 25.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 24, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed deployment of 54 officers in 18 high-density districts to intensify preparedness against the spread of coronavirus even as the number of cases touched 1,621 and the death toll rose to 25.

These officers will share their reports with the chief minister on a daily basis.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said Adityanath had reviewed the districts with over 20 COVID-19 cases. "These officers will review situation from a holistic view, including lockdown, medical and administration, sanitation, quarantine center, community kitchen and shelter home, training, private and government hospitals, emergency services, food grains distribution, and also cases related to Tablighi Jamaat,” he said.

The 18 high-density districts are Agra, Firozabad, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Basti, Auraiya, Sambhal, Sitapur, Shamli, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Bijnor and Amroha.

Adityanath said an adequate number of ventilators should be made available in hospitals and the number of beds at Level-1, Level-2, Level-3 be increased. He has also asked to ensure the availability of an oxygen cylinder for five beds in Level-1 hospitals, oxygen for every bed in Level-2 hospitals, and ventilators and oxygen for every bed in Level-3 hospitals.

The UP Health Department said 111 new cases were reported on Friday. Till now 53,166 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state.

