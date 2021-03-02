54 Students in Haryana's Karnal Test Positive for Covid-19, Area Designated as Containment Zone

54 students of a school hostel in Haryana’s Karnal have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said. “Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone,” Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Karnal Civil Surgeon said.

In December last year, Haryana had allowed students from Classes 9 to 12 to go to schools. They reopened for those from Classes 3 to 5 from February 24.

Schools have opened in several states with caution amid rising COVID-19 cases in some states like Maharashtra and Punjab, a report in NDTV said.

The Covid-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,050 on Monday with two more fatalities, while 166 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,950, a health department bulletin said. One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar districts, it said.

Among the fresh cases, 36 were reported from Gurgaon and 19 from Panipat, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state is 1,288 while as many as 2,66,612 people have recovered, it said.