54 Workers of Puducherry Govt Hospital Sacked for Absence at Duty Amid Covid-19 Crisis
The order said the absence of workers on April 2 had disrupted emergency services at the hospital, a COVID-19 institution and interrupted in the discharge of duty by other officials in the hospital.
A policeman wearing a coronavirus-themed outfit walks at a market to raise awareness about social distancing, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
Puducherry: The Puducherry district administration has ordered dismissal of 54 workers at a government medical college hospital here, designated as exclusive institution for COVID-19 patients, for "dereliction of duty and negligence" by abstaining from work on April 2.
In the order issued by District Collector T Arun on Thursday, it was stated that a report was submitted by the Dean of Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital referring to the absence of the workers, who were engaged on contract basis.
It observed that this act on the part of the workers showed "dereliction of duty and negligence" in controlling the pandemic.
As the workers were engaged on contract basis, the institute had the right to terminate their services without any notice as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.
The termination came into immediate effect to ensure smooth functioning of the COVID 19 hospital, it pointed out.
The workers had resorted to demonstration recently to bring to focus their charter of demands.
