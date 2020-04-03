Take the pledge to vote

54,000 Residents Placed Under Home Quarantine in Surat After Laundry Service Owner Tests Positive

The authorities have also sanitised the entire Rander zone in Surat, which includes 12 hospitals, 23 mosques, 22 main roads and 82 internal roads.

News18

April 3, 2020
54,000 Residents Placed Under Home Quarantine in Surat After Laundry Service Owner Tests Positive
Surat Municipal Corporation members pack food to distribute among the poor during lockdown, in Surat on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

Surat: Around 54,000 people across nearly 16,800 homes have been placed under home quarantine in Rander zone of the city after a man who ran laundry service in the area tested positive for Covid-19.

The authorities have also sanitised the entire zone, which includes 12 hospitals, 23 mosques, 22 main roads and 82 internal roads.

As many as 16,785 houses in the densely populated zone have been sanitised by the municipal corporation. Around 55 teams conducted a massive door-to-door survey after which 54,003 people were home quarantined.

The 67-year-old man who tested positive has been placed in isolation, while his wife, nephew, brother-in-law and a member of his staff have been quarantined.

Barricades have also been put up along a one-kilometre radius from the laundry shop.

