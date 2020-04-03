54,000 Residents Placed Under Home Quarantine in Surat After Laundry Service Owner Tests Positive

Surat: Around 54,000 people across nearly 16,800 homes have been placed under home quarantine in Rander zone of the city after a man who ran laundry service in the area tested positive for Covid-19.

The authorities have also sanitised the entire zone, which includes 12 hospitals, 23 mosques, 22 main roads and 82 internal roads.

As many as 16,785 houses in the densely populated zone have been sanitised by the municipal corporation. Around 55 teams conducted a massive door-to-door survey after which 54,003 people were home quarantined.

The 67-year-old man who tested positive has been placed in isolation, while his wife, nephew, brother-in-law and a member of his staff have been quarantined.

Barricades have also been put up along a one-kilometre radius from the laundry shop.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube