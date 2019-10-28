55 Lakh Workers to Benefit from Increased Minimum Wages Notified by Delhi Govt, Says Kejriwal
The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Around 55 lakh workers in the city will benefit from the increased minimum wages that have been notified by the Delhi government following the Supreme Court's recent order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.
Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said employees will also get dearness allowance for the months of April to September, besides a Diwali bonus of one month's salary. He said 44 employers' associations had filed a petition against the Delhi government's previous notification to increase minimum wages.
Later, the high court struck down the notification and the government challenged it in the Supreme Court, the chief minister added. "On October 14, 2019, the Supreme Court gave order in favour of the Delhi government on minimum wages.
"We have notified increased minimum wages," the chief minister said. The move will be effective in reducing poverty and dealing with the economic slowdown, he said, adding that the step will lead to an increase in demand and production, and generate employment.
The government has removed 1,373 contractors so far for not paying minimum wages to their workers.
"We had run two special drives and booked over 100 employers for violating minimum wages rules.
"Six contractors were registered under cases of cheating," Kejriwal said. He said Delhi has the highest minimum wages in the country.
