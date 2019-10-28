Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

55 Lakh Workers to Benefit from Increased Minimum Wages Notified by Delhi Govt, Says Kejriwal

The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
55 Lakh Workers to Benefit from Increased Minimum Wages Notified by Delhi Govt, Says Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Around 55 lakh workers in the city will benefit from the increased minimum wages that have been notified by the Delhi government following the Supreme Court's recent order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said employees will also get dearness allowance for the months of April to September, besides a Diwali bonus of one month's salary. He said 44 employers' associations had filed a petition against the Delhi government's previous notification to increase minimum wages.

Later, the high court struck down the notification and the government challenged it in the Supreme Court, the chief minister added. "On October 14, 2019, the Supreme Court gave order in favour of the Delhi government on minimum wages.

"We have notified increased minimum wages," the chief minister said. The move will be effective in reducing poverty and dealing with the economic slowdown, he said, adding that the step will lead to an increase in demand and production, and generate employment.

The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month. The government has removed 1,373 contractors so far for not paying minimum wages to their workers.

"We had run two special drives and booked over 100 employers for violating minimum wages rules.

"Six contractors were registered under cases of cheating," Kejriwal said. He said Delhi has the highest minimum wages in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram