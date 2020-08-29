55 More People Test Positive for Covid-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

There are 521 active cases in the district, while a total of 1,306 patients have recovered from the infection, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari.
There are 521 active cases in the district, while a total of 1,306 patients have recovered from the infection, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 29, 2020, 9:13 AM IST
-
FOLLOW US ON:
Fifty-five more people, including four policemen and eight inmates of a district jail, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, an official said.
There are 521 active cases in the district, while a total of 1,306 patients have recovered from the infection, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari.
She said 279 samples were tested for COVID-19, of which 55 came out positive. The fresh cases include four policemen and eight jail inmates, the district magistrate added.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=coronavirus%2Ccovid-19%2CMuzaffarnagar%2Cup%2Cuttar+pradesh&publish_min=2020-08-26T09:13:50.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-29T09:13:50.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)