55 People Found Covid-19 Positive in Antigen Testing Before Counting for UP Panchayat Elections

Lucknow: As the results start pouring in for the three-tier Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, there is also a news of concern as 55 people so far have been detected Covid-19 positive during the antigen testing before the counting process. According to the order of the Supreme Court on Saturday, every district administration of UP should follow the Covid rules, but in many places the policemen were silent spectators, while at some places the policemen also lathi-charged the crowd.

The details of those found Covid-19 positive during the counting include 17 employees engaged in the counting of votes in Rampur. Out of these, 16 were from Shahabad and one from Milak. These employees were replaced by other staff as soon as they tested positive during the antigen testing.

Two agents turned out to be Corona positive in Hamirpur as well, these agents were of a village head candidate from Chandaut and Dhauwal villages in Sarila block.

Meanwhile in Balrampur, eight employees engaged in the counting duty were tested positive for the Corona in Balrampur. All eight personnel were relieved from the duty and were sent into isolation. All eight employees were stationed at the counting place of Pachperwa.

Four duty personnel who came for the counting of votes at GS Inter College in Mursan of Hathras turned out to be positive. A team of the health department reached the spot as soon as they received the news. There was a panic among the rest of the employees.

A counting worker was found Covid-19 positive in Etawah at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Engineering College polling station. Also 14 people were tested positive in the antigen testing in Ghatampur area of the Kanpur district. Nine people were also reported Covid-19 positive during the counting in Kannauj.

