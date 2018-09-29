GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
55-year-old American Tourist Stranded for 2 Days in Uttarakhand Rescued

The US tourist was in a bad shape as he was going without food for two days, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2018, 10:39 PM IST
55-year-old American Tourist Stranded for 2 Days in Uttarakhand Rescued
Representative Photo: Getty Images
Gopeshwar (U'khand): An American tourist who was stranded for the past two days in Alkapuri glacier in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was evacuated by paramilitary soldiers on Saturday.

Jeffrey Kim, 55, was spotted by a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers who were out on a training schedule near Alkapuri bank, the point where the Alaknanda river originates, ITBP sources said.

The US tourist was in a bad shape as he was going without food for two days, they said.

The soldiers brought him down to Mana village where he was handed over to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for medical care, they added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
