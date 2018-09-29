55-year-old American Tourist Stranded for 2 Days in Uttarakhand Rescued

An American tourist who was stranded for the past two days in Alkapuri glacier in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was evacuated by paramilitary soldiers on Saturday.Jeffrey Kim, 55, was spotted by a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers who were out on a training schedule near Alkapuri bank, the point where the Alaknanda river originates, ITBP sources said.The US tourist was in a bad shape as he was going without food for two days, they said.The soldiers brought him down to Mana village where he was handed over to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for medical care, they added.