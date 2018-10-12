English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
55-year-old Delhi Man Dies After Being Thrashed by Neighbour over Parking Dispute
At around 7.15 am on Thursday, Bhopal Singh asked his neighbour Vipin not to park his motorcycle in front of his house, police said, citing another neighbour of the deceased.
Image used for representation
Loading...
New Delhi: A 55-year-old man died on Friday, a day after he was thrashed by his neighbour over a parking dispute, his family members claimed, even as police said there were no injury marks on his body and he was suffering from hypertension.
The deceased, identified as Bhopal Singh, was a resident of Baljit Nagar in central Delhi, the police said.
At around 7.15 am on Thursday, Singh asked his neighbour Vipin not to park his motorcycle in front of his house, police said, citing another neighbour of the deceased.
This led to an argument between Singh and Vipin, police said.
Singh, who had some health issues, collapsed at a police station later. He was admitted to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital and then shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his condition deteriorated, said a senior police officer.
According to police, Singh died on Friday morning but there were no visible injury marks on his body.
Police have arrested Vipin for allegedly causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, police said, adding he was released on bail.
Singh's nephew Abhishek Mathur said his uncle had some health issues but claimed he died of injuries received when he was thrashed.
"I agree there were no visible injury marks on his body but Vipin thrashed my uncle due to which he later died in hospital," Mathur claimed.
However, police said he died due to health issues.
"He had some health issues. He was a diabetic and also had high blood pressure. Prima facie, we suspect he died due to health issues but a post-mortem examination will help ascertain the exact cause," the officer added.
The deceased, identified as Bhopal Singh, was a resident of Baljit Nagar in central Delhi, the police said.
At around 7.15 am on Thursday, Singh asked his neighbour Vipin not to park his motorcycle in front of his house, police said, citing another neighbour of the deceased.
This led to an argument between Singh and Vipin, police said.
Singh, who had some health issues, collapsed at a police station later. He was admitted to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital and then shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his condition deteriorated, said a senior police officer.
According to police, Singh died on Friday morning but there were no visible injury marks on his body.
Police have arrested Vipin for allegedly causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, police said, adding he was released on bail.
Singh's nephew Abhishek Mathur said his uncle had some health issues but claimed he died of injuries received when he was thrashed.
"I agree there were no visible injury marks on his body but Vipin thrashed my uncle due to which he later died in hospital," Mathur claimed.
However, police said he died due to health issues.
"He had some health issues. He was a diabetic and also had high blood pressure. Prima facie, we suspect he died due to health issues but a post-mortem examination will help ascertain the exact cause," the officer added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...