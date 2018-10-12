55-year-old Delhi Man Dies After Being Thrashed by Neighbour over Parking Dispute

A 55-year-old man died on Friday, a day after he was thrashed by his neighbour over a parking dispute, his family members claimed, even as police said there were no injury marks on his body and he was suffering from hypertension.The deceased, identified as Bhopal Singh, was a resident of Baljit Nagar in central Delhi, the police said.At around 7.15 am on Thursday, Singh asked his neighbour Vipin not to park his motorcycle in front of his house, police said, citing another neighbour of the deceased.This led to an argument between Singh and Vipin, police said.Singh, who had some health issues, collapsed at a police station later. He was admitted to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital and then shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his condition deteriorated, said a senior police officer.According to police, Singh died on Friday morning but there were no visible injury marks on his body.Police have arrested Vipin for allegedly causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, police said, adding he was released on bail.Singh's nephew Abhishek Mathur said his uncle had some health issues but claimed he died of injuries received when he was thrashed."I agree there were no visible injury marks on his body but Vipin thrashed my uncle due to which he later died in hospital," Mathur claimed.However, police said he died due to health issues."He had some health issues. He was a diabetic and also had high blood pressure. Prima facie, we suspect he died due to health issues but a post-mortem examination will help ascertain the exact cause," the officer added.