55-Year-old Journalist Killed by Unidentified Miscreants in UP's Gorakhpur

The victim, Radheyshyam Sharma, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper.

Updated:October 10, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
55-Year-old Journalist Killed by Unidentified Miscreants in UP's Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur (UP): Unidentified miscreants killed a 55-year-old journalist by slitting his throat near Dubouli village in Kushinagar district on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, Radheyshyam Sharma, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper, they said.

Sharma, a resident of Siktiya Tola in Hata area of Kushinagar, also used to teach at a private school near his village, the police said.

The assailants stopped Sharma, who was on his motorcycle, near Dubouli village in the morning and slit his throat, they said.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive.

