55-year-old Lawyer Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

The body of a 55-year-old lawyer was found hanging from a mango tree near a village of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district on Saturday, police said.

Anil Yadav was a lawyer at district civil court and his body was found around 500-metre away from his house in Bashiya village in Mahuli area, they said.

One of Yadav's relative told police that the lawyer had an argument with his wife and son on Friday evening, police said.

However, Yadav's son told police that, "My father was worried over some issue on Friday evening and after dinner when I tried to ask him he said he'll talk in the morning and went out for evening walk. His death is suspicious and it may be a murder."

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: SSR's Family's Lawyer Says CDR Exposes Mumbai Police's Effort To Derail Probe

The SHO of Mahuli police station, Pradeep Singh, said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, however, the things will be clear after a probe.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, Singh added.