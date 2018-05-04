55-year-old Man Accused of Raping Minor in Andhra's Guntur Hangs Self

The 55-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl in Guntur district allegedly hanged himself to death on Friday morning after the incident triggered violent protests a day earlier.A police officer told News18 that the body was body hanging from a tree in Dachepalli area. Before committing suicide, the accused made a phone call to his relative, expressing his regret over the crime."I am close to death. I was happy in life, but I don't know how this happened. I don't want to live, and don't wish to show my face to anyone now. I have brought shame to my son. How will I face him? He has to live in the society with my wrong doing. I have spoilt the life of the girl and her family. They will have to live through the trauma. I will not come back and you will find my body," the accused said to his relative over phone.The incident came to light on Wednesday after the nine-year-old girl complaint of severe pain, and her mother noticed that she was bleeding. The girl was rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed sexual assault.According to police, the 55-year-old man accused had lured the girl with chocolate while she was playing outside her house, and then raped her. The accused fled the spot after threatening the minor of dire consequences.The incident triggered massive outrage in Dachepalli area. A large number of people came out on the streets on Thursday, blocked the highways and railway lines as a mark of protest and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, following which special forces had to be deployed.The situation became tense when protesters damaged three state transport buses and burnt tyres on the road. An angry mob also vandalized the house of the accused.Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and directed the police to take strict action against those involved."We have intensified our search operation for the accused. A cash reward for those giving any information about the accused has also been announced," a police officer said.Meanwhile, the main opposition party YSRCP held the government responsible for growing crimes against women in the state and accused the ruling TDP of failing to take stern action against such heinous crimes.Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed his anguish over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.​