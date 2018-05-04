English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
55-year-old Man Accused of Raping Minor in Andhra's Guntur Hangs Self
The situation became tense when protesters damaged three state transport buses and burnt tyres on the road. An angry mob also vandalized the house of the accused.
The rape incident of the nine-year-old girl had triggered massive protests in Guntur district on Thursday (News18)
Guntur: The 55-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl in Guntur district allegedly hanged himself to death on Friday morning after the incident triggered violent protests a day earlier.
A police officer told News18 that the body was body hanging from a tree in Dachepalli area. Before committing suicide, the accused made a phone call to his relative, expressing his regret over the crime.
"I am close to death. I was happy in life, but I don't know how this happened. I don't want to live, and don't wish to show my face to anyone now. I have brought shame to my son. How will I face him? He has to live in the society with my wrong doing. I have spoilt the life of the girl and her family. They will have to live through the trauma. I will not come back and you will find my body," the accused said to his relative over phone.
The incident came to light on Wednesday after the nine-year-old girl complaint of severe pain, and her mother noticed that she was bleeding. The girl was rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed sexual assault.
According to police, the 55-year-old man accused had lured the girl with chocolate while she was playing outside her house, and then raped her. The accused fled the spot after threatening the minor of dire consequences.
The incident triggered massive outrage in Dachepalli area. A large number of people came out on the streets on Thursday, blocked the highways and railway lines as a mark of protest and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, following which special forces had to be deployed.
The situation became tense when protesters damaged three state transport buses and burnt tyres on the road. An angry mob also vandalized the house of the accused.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and directed the police to take strict action against those involved.
"We have intensified our search operation for the accused. A cash reward for those giving any information about the accused has also been announced," a police officer said.
Meanwhile, the main opposition party YSRCP held the government responsible for growing crimes against women in the state and accused the ruling TDP of failing to take stern action against such heinous crimes.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed his anguish over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.
Also Watch
A police officer told News18 that the body was body hanging from a tree in Dachepalli area. Before committing suicide, the accused made a phone call to his relative, expressing his regret over the crime.
"I am close to death. I was happy in life, but I don't know how this happened. I don't want to live, and don't wish to show my face to anyone now. I have brought shame to my son. How will I face him? He has to live in the society with my wrong doing. I have spoilt the life of the girl and her family. They will have to live through the trauma. I will not come back and you will find my body," the accused said to his relative over phone.
The incident came to light on Wednesday after the nine-year-old girl complaint of severe pain, and her mother noticed that she was bleeding. The girl was rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed sexual assault.
According to police, the 55-year-old man accused had lured the girl with chocolate while she was playing outside her house, and then raped her. The accused fled the spot after threatening the minor of dire consequences.
The incident triggered massive outrage in Dachepalli area. A large number of people came out on the streets on Thursday, blocked the highways and railway lines as a mark of protest and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, following which special forces had to be deployed.
The situation became tense when protesters damaged three state transport buses and burnt tyres on the road. An angry mob also vandalized the house of the accused.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and directed the police to take strict action against those involved.
"We have intensified our search operation for the accused. A cash reward for those giving any information about the accused has also been announced," a police officer said.
Meanwhile, the main opposition party YSRCP held the government responsible for growing crimes against women in the state and accused the ruling TDP of failing to take stern action against such heinous crimes.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed his anguish over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell