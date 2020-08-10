INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

55-year-old Man Hacked to Death by Neighbour Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Odisha

One of the accused, Vaibahv Mohan Devle (26), was arrested, he said. (Representative image)

One of the accused, Vaibahv Mohan Devle (26), was arrested, he said. (Representative image)

Muka Madkami (55) was sleeping in his hutment in Tumsapalli village on Saturday night, when the accused, Rama Sodi, barged in and attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Share this:

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district for hacking his neighbour to death on suspicion that he practised witchcraft, a police officer said on Monday.

Muka Madkami (55) was sleeping in his hutment in Tumsapalli village on Saturday night, when the accused, Rama Sodi, barged in and attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, R P Nag, the inspector in-charge of Malkangiri police station, said.

The accused, who was apprehended on Sunday, confessed to his crime, Nag maintained.

"Sodi said that Madkami performed black magic which resulted in the death of his son six years ago. He also claimed that the Madkami's sorcery was responsible for his illness," the officer explained, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to police sources, at least four persons were killed in the district over the past two months for allegedly practising witchcraft.

Next Story
Loading