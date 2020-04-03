55-Year-Old Man, Son Test Positive for Coronavirus in Noida; Total Cases 50
Two other people who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after treatment.
A health worker wearing a protective suit walks after moving people to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
Noida: A 55-year-old man and his son tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 50, officials said.
"The two new patients are a man (55) and his son (25) from Sector 93B in Noida," a Health Department official said.
Two other people who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the total number of cured patients to eight, the officials said.
They added that the total number of active cases now stands at 42 in the district. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the hotspots for coronavirus in India and in the state.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Youngest Differently-Abled Chess Prodigy Donates 2 Lakh Prize Money to PM CARES Fund
- Xiaomi Phones to Cost More: All The New Price Tags of Redmi Smartphones
- Zoom Founder Apologises for App's Elaborate Privacy Issues, Reveals Plans for Future
- Disney+ Hotstar is Now Live in India: Here Are All The Subscription Options
- Concerned Jacqueline Fernandez Wishes Parents were with Her in COVID-19 Situation