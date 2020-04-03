Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

55-Year-Old Man, Son Test Positive for Coronavirus in Noida; Total Cases 50

Two other people who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
55-Year-Old Man, Son Test Positive for Coronavirus in Noida; Total Cases 50
A health worker wearing a protective suit walks after moving people to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

Noida: A 55-year-old man and his son tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 50, officials said.

"The two new patients are a man (55) and his son (25) from Sector 93B in Noida," a Health Department official said.

Two other people who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the total number of cured patients to eight, the officials said.

They added that the total number of active cases now stands at 42 in the district. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the hotspots for coronavirus in India and in the state.

