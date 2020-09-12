55-year-old Man Who Attempted Self-immolation in Front of Telangana Legislative Assembly Dies

Two days after a 55-year-old man attempted self-immolation in front of the Telangana legislative Assembly, he succumbed to his injuries at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. Baikeli Nagulu, a resident of Kadtal village of Rangareddy district, had on Thursday poured petrol and set fire to himself as he screamed aloud slogans of 'Jai Telangana' and 'Jai KCR'.

Responding quickly, the police had taken him to the Osmania Hospital for treatment but he could not be saved.

Nagulu, who had come to Hyderabad with his family 20 years ago, had felt that his living condition would improve after the formation of Telangana.

He worked as a watchman in an apartment and a shopping mall and was worried about higher studies of his children, a person close to Nagulu said. He attempted suicide in order to grab the attention of the government, who he hoped would help educate his children.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)