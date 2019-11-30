Take the pledge to vote

55-year-old Woman Raped, Brutally Murdered at Delhi Home; Neighbours Inform Cops After Finding Body

The woman lived alone and ran a shop. Her body was recovered from her flat in Gulabi Bagh on Saturday.

IANS

November 30, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
55-year-old Woman Raped, Brutally Murdered at Delhi Home; Neighbours Inform Cops After Finding Body
New Delhi: A half-naked body of a 55-year-old woman was recovered from her flat in Gulabi Bagh on Saturday, the police said.

The woman lived alone and ran a shop in the area. The crime scene reveals that she was brutally murdered after being raped, a top placed Delhi Police source told IANS on condition of anonymity.

The neighbours informed the police about the incident at 9 a.m. when they found her body at her flat when she didn't opened her shop as per the routine.

A team of Delhi Police along with forensic team and dog squad is present at the crime scene.

"We suspect involvement of someone who knows the woman but it will be early to jump to any conclusion," a police official said.

