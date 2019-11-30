55-year-old Woman Raped, Brutally Murdered at Delhi Home; Neighbours Inform Cops After Finding Body
The woman lived alone and ran a shop. Her body was recovered from her flat in Gulabi Bagh on Saturday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A half-naked body of a 55-year-old woman was recovered from her flat in Gulabi Bagh on Saturday, the police said.
The woman lived alone and ran a shop in the area. The crime scene reveals that she was brutally murdered after being raped, a top placed Delhi Police source told IANS on condition of anonymity.
The neighbours informed the police about the incident at 9 a.m. when they found her body at her flat when she didn't opened her shop as per the routine.
A team of Delhi Police along with forensic team and dog squad is present at the crime scene.
"We suspect involvement of someone who knows the woman but it will be early to jump to any conclusion," a police official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'The Hound' Rory McCann was Homeless Before Game of Thrones
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.
- Meet the 'Spelfie': Everything You Need to Know About Selfies From Space