55-year-old Woman, Servant Found Dead Near Dehradun; Probe On

A 55-year-old woman and her servant were found dead on Tuesday, September 28, at Dhaulas near Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The woman, Unnati Sharma, lived with her husband Subhash Sharma, 75, and house help Rajkumar Thapa, 50, the police said.

In the investigation, Subhash Sharma told SSP Janmejay Khanduri that he returned home after a morning walk with his wife and did not find their servant. His wife went to look for Thapa but did not return. And then Subhash informed the police.

After Subhas informed the police, a team reached the spot and started the search for both the missing persons. Following the search, the dead bodies were found covered in polythene sheets in the courtyard of the house, the SSP said.

Citing the swollen limbs of the dead bodies, Khanduri suggested that the two were murdered at least 12 to 13 hours before the case was reported by the Subhash. Khanduri further stated that currently a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an investigator in the case said that the investigation shows that the two were killed by hitting with a blunt object.

“It’s very surprising that despite being present in the house at the same time, Subhash did not hear any loud voices like screams or cries when they were killed. And the way bodies were out of the rooms and then covered with polythene sheets, shows they were not murdered by burglars. Currently, police have not come to any conclusion.”

Police said Subhash Sharma has spent 40 years of his life in the UK, working in a fashion designing company. He is a native of Rajasthan. Subhash moved to Dehradun about 15 years ago. However, his wife, Unnati had moved a year earlier. The elderly couple has two children together and they live in the UK.

