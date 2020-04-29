Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

55-Yr-Old Rail Employee Commits Suicide in Quarantine, Tests Negative for Coronavirus

The railway employee was sent to quarantine on April 20 after his senior had tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
55-Yr-Old Rail Employee Commits Suicide in Quarantine, Tests Negative for Coronavirus
Image for representation. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Firozabad: A 55-year-old railway employee kept in quarantine at a medical college here allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, police said.

The COVID-19 report of the man has been found negative, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said.

The railway employee was sent to quarantine on April 20 after his senior had tested positive for coronavirus.

His body was found hanging in the quarantine facility at F H Medical College and Hospital, Gyanendra Kumar, SHO, Tundla said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he added.

The man's samples were earlier taken on April 23 for testing, but the test could not be conducted. Another sample was taken for testing on Tuesday, SDM, Tundla, K P Singh Tomer said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres