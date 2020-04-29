55-Yr-Old Rail Employee Commits Suicide in Quarantine, Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Firozabad: A 55-year-old railway employee kept in quarantine at a medical college here allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, police said.

The COVID-19 report of the man has been found negative, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said.

The railway employee was sent to quarantine on April 20 after his senior had tested positive for coronavirus.

His body was found hanging in the quarantine facility at F H Medical College and Hospital, Gyanendra Kumar, SHO, Tundla said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he added.

The man's samples were earlier taken on April 23 for testing, but the test could not be conducted. Another sample was taken for testing on Tuesday, SDM, Tundla, K P Singh Tomer said.

