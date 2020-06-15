5,540 People Have Tested Positive in UP Since Unlock 1.0, Maximum Cases From Noida, Ghaziabad

While Delhi and Maharashtra have emerged as being the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh – with sudden spike in cases in the last one week has also raised fears of the virus’s quick spread in the state.

On Sunday, UP reported 497 new cases taking the total count to 13,615. The alarming rise is being attributed to the increased public movement since the unlocking of the economy on June 1.

According to a report in The Indian Express, in 14 days 5,540 people tested positive for the virus — an average of 5 per cent growth in its caseload which is as high as Delhi and Tamil Nadu.







The spike in infection is primarily being witnessed in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad and Kanpur Nagar.

On Sunday, Noida alone reported 70 new cases which included 18 healthcare workers, taking the tally in the district to 935. Sixteen patients were discharged after recovery from the virus, even as the number of active cases rose to 410 in the district. The district, adjoining Delhi, has recorded 12 deaths linked to COVID-19.







Among the new patients, 15 were tested by private laboratories and 56 by government facilities, according to an official statement. The three districts have added over 21 per cent of the total caseload this month with 540 cases in Noida, 336 in Kanpur Nagar and 303 in Ghaziabad in the last two weeks.







Lucknow added 29 new infections, Jaunpur and Meerut 27 each, Ghaziabad added 30, Bulandshahr 23, Kanpur Nagar 18, Aligarh 17, Agra and Barabanki 15 each, Hathras 13, Gorakhpur 14, Etawah 11, and Mathura, Farrukhabad and Firozabad reported 10 each.

The toll reached 399 with an addition of 14 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that 46 per cent cases in Noida and Ghaziabad had been tracked to the national capital due to which it would continue to allow only essential services to and from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country went up to 3,32,424 on Monday after 11,502 fresh infections were reported in 24 hours, according to figures released by Ministry of Health today morning. As many as 325 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities to 9,520.

