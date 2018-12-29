56-year-old Man Sentenced to Life for Raping Stepdaughter

A 56-year-old man was sentenced to life on Saturday by a court here for raping his minor stepdaughter in April this year.The Kasaragod District Additional Sessions Court I judge PS Sasikumar, who delivered the judgement, also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the man.The prosecution case was that the accused, Abdul Kareem, dragged away his 13-year-old stepdaughter away from her mother while they were asleep at their home here, threatened her with a knife and committed the crime in the early hours of April 2.The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was investigated by police on a complaint by the girl and her mother.The class 8 girl is presently at a shelter home in Nileshwaram in the district.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.