56-year-old Man Succumbs to Burn Injuries in Nashik after Sanitiser Catches Fire

Representative image.

The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68 per cent burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire.

A 56-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reaction with sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68 per cent burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.

He died in the district civil hospital on September 1, the official added.

