56-year-old Succumbs to Swine Flu in Bengaluru, Death Toll Touches Six in Karnataka

A 56-year-old man has died of Swine Flu in Bengaluru, taking the death toll in the state to six since March this year.Health department officials said Shivananjegouda passed away at a private hospital on October 11. This was the fourth death this month alone.Karnataka had recorded only 20 positive cases of H1N1 between January and August 2018. But the numbers spiked in September as Bengaluru city alone witnessed 44 cases. Of the six deaths, four have been in the city.Unpredictable weather has been attributed as one of the reasons for the sudden surge in cases.After Bengaluru, the highest number of positive cases were seen in Shivamogga district with 43 positive cases recorded since January.About 3,000 houses have reportedly been surveyed to identify swine flu patients and tamiflu tablets are being distributed to the family members of the affected.