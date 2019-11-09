Take the pledge to vote

562 Pilgrims Visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on First Day

The four-km-long corridor, which connects the revered gurdwara in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI

November 9, 2019
New Delhi: On the inaugural day, 562 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan to offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur after the much-awaited corridor was opened, officials said on Saturday.

The four-km-long corridor, which connects the revered gurdwara in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 562 pilgrims were part of the first 'jatha' who visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the first day of the pilgrimage, a Home Ministry official said.

As per the agreement between India and Pakistan, all the pilgrims have returned to India after visiting the gurdwara located in Pakistan's Narowal district.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union ministers Hardeep Puri and Som Prakash were part of the delegation.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were also part of the delegation led by Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh.

The gurdwara is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

