568 Kilo Ladoo Unveiled on PM Narendra Modi's 68th Birthday
Sulabh International Social Service Organisation celebrated PM Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Swachhta Diwas'.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and his cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi unveiled a 568-kg ladoo on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 68th birthday on Monday.
Participating at a function organised by Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, which is celebrating the PM's birthday as 'Swachhta Diwas', Javadekar said, "Sanitation coverage has significantly increased in the country in last four years."
Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi unveiled a 568-kg ladoo on the occasion of PM's birthday.(Twitter photo)
Under the 'Swachhta Campaign' more than nine crore toilets have been constructed and 450 lakh villages have been declared open defecation free (ODF), Javadekar said.
Stating that sanitation coverage was only 30 per cent in the country in the first 60 to 62 years, the HRD minister said under the leadership of Modi the coverage now stood at 90 per cent.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said sanitation has become a mass movement.
"PM Sh @narendramodi has been working with the commitment to Clean India, Healthy India. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan #SwachhtaHiSeva has today become an effective mission with the participation & passion of common people of the country. (sic)" Naqvi later tweeted.
