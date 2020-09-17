57 Deaths, 2,896 Fresh Virus Cases Min Punjab; Total Count 90,032

Chandigarh: Fifty-seven people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as the state reported yet another record single-day spike of 2,896 coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count to 90,032. On Wednesday, the state had reported 2,717 cases. So far, 2,646 people have succumbed to the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Twelve fatalities were reported from Ludhiana; nine from Jalandhar; seven from Patiala; six from Fatehgarh Sahib; four from Pathankot; three each from Amritsar; Ferozepur and Sangrur; two each from Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Moga, the bulletin said. The fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana (513), Jalandhar (357), Patiala (294), Mohali (284), Bathinda (222), Amritsar (181), Gurdaspur (134), Kapurthala (133) and Ferozepur (96). There are 21,568 active cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,248 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far 65,818 people have been cured of the contagion, it said.

Eighty-eight patients are on ventilator while 489 are on oxygen support, the bulletin added. A total of 14,96,340 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor