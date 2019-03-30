English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
57 Metre-long British Era Tunnel Found in Pune During Metro Digging Work
Local historian Mandar Lawate said the 57 metre-long tunnel, located in the Swargate area, is believed to be around 90 years old.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Pune: A tunnel, believed to be around a century-old and once used for water channelling, was found during digging work of the Pune Metro Friday, officials said.
Local historian Mandar Lawate said the 57 metre-long tunnel, located in the Swargate area, is believed to be around 90 years old.
"The tunnel dates back to the British era and was used for channelling the water," he said.
"There was a water body near Swargate and a canal goes through the area. There is a possibility that water used to get channelised through the tunnel and was later pumped into a swimming pool near Swargate," he said.
The tunnel is 12 to 15 feet beneath the surface and is 1.4 meters wide and 3.5 meters high, he added.
An engineer working at the Metro project said the tunnel was found when piling work on the multi-modal hub and metro was in progress.
"The tunnel is closed from both the sides and there is a 1200 mm diameter pipe which is connected to the canal," he said.
Local historian Mandar Lawate said the 57 metre-long tunnel, located in the Swargate area, is believed to be around 90 years old.
"The tunnel dates back to the British era and was used for channelling the water," he said.
"There was a water body near Swargate and a canal goes through the area. There is a possibility that water used to get channelised through the tunnel and was later pumped into a swimming pool near Swargate," he said.
The tunnel is 12 to 15 feet beneath the surface and is 1.4 meters wide and 3.5 meters high, he added.
An engineer working at the Metro project said the tunnel was found when piling work on the multi-modal hub and metro was in progress.
"The tunnel is closed from both the sides and there is a 1200 mm diameter pipe which is connected to the canal," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
- IPL 2019 | Pizza Brings Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Clash to a Halt
- Streaming Now: Hanna Ready to Take On Avengers Infinity War
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results