57 Staff Members of Delhi Hospital Quarantined after Patient Tests Positive

A 40-year-old woman from Jahangirpuri, who came to the hospital on April 16, was a suspected Covid-19 patient and died on April 18.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2020, 10:57 PM IST
57 Staff Members of Delhi Hospital Quarantined after Patient Tests Positive
Relatives and a municipal worker push a handcart with the body a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: At least 57 staff of Delhi's Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital were quarantined after a patient who came into the emergency department tested positive for coronavirus, the hospital said on Wednesday.

According to the hospital, a 40-year-old woman from Jahangirpuri came to the hospital on April 16.

"She was suspected of Covid-19...She expired on April 18," it said.

The patient was attended to by at least 57 staff, including doctors and nurses.

"The doctors/staff have been advised for quarantine from today," the hospital added.

