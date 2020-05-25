INDIA

1-MIN READ

57-Year-Old Constable of Mumbai Police Dies of Covid-19, Toll Rises to 12

(Representative photo)

The constable, who was admitted in civic-run Nair hospital here on May 23, tested positive for coronavirus on May 24 and died on the same day.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
A 57-year-old constable of the Mumbai Police has died of COVID-19, taking the total number of the deceased police personnel from the metropolis to 12 so far, a senior official said on Monday.

With the latest death, the number of police personnel who have succumbed to COVID-19 rose to 18 in Maharashtra, he said.

The constable, who was admitted in civic-run Nair hospital here on May 23, tested positive for coronavirus on May 24 and died on the same day.

He was posted at the training branch at the city traffic police, the official said.

"The constable was not attending duty for the last one month or so as he was above 55-year-old," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey.

The Mumbai Police had last month asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age with pre-existing ailments to go on leave as a precautionary measure amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The deceased constable was living in the Worli Police camp with his family members.

So far, 1,809police personnel, including 194 officers, had tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of active cases in the state police stands at 1,113 with 678 personnel recovering from the infection.


