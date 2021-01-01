57-year-old Farmer from Baghpat Dies at Ghazipur Border Protest Site After Complaining of Chest Pain

Amid freezing temperatures in Delhi and adjoining areas, a farmer from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh died near Ghazipur border on Friday while protesting against new agricultural laws enacted by the central government.

The farmer, Galtan Singh (57) was a resident of Bhagwanpur Nagal village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, said Saurav, an associate of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the farmers from Uttar Pradresh demonstrating at the Ghazipur Border.

"Galtan Singh was in good health and fit and but he suddenly felt uneasy with complaint of chest pain and was taken to the hospital but he died on the way. The body has been sent to his village," he informed.