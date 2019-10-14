5,700 Mature Trees to be Given New Addresses to Build Dwarka Expressway

Over 5,700 fully grown trees are being transplanted to build the Dwarka Expressway. While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has about three to four months to complete the task, experts are of the opinion that the timeline for the same should be extended if the focus of the drive is to save maximum greenery.

The Dwarka Expressway will provide a welcome link with that part of the city to Gurugram.

NHAI officials, who have been deployed at the site in areas around Bharthal Chowk in Dwarka, said that they are taking all possible measures to ensure that the transplantation was done professionally. Officials further added that they were aware of people’s interest in protecting the flora, The Times of India reported.

A DDA park, near the Chowk, where some of the transplanted trees have been relocated are already showing fresh offshoots and NHAI officials are hopeful they will fully re-grow in a year.

An NHAI official revealed that the Herculean task does not only undertake the transplantation of the trees but also ensure survival as well. The official further added that the project developer has been instructed to ensure best care for the transplanted treed.

The project has been given to Ajay Nagar, who has been known to successfully carry out transplantation drives in Lucknow Metro and for a road project in Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj.

According to Nagar, they are following the model that has already proved successful in other projects. He further revealed that they have to take intense care of the trees from the day they are identified for transplantation, adding that the care continues till the trees return to full life. If implemented correctly, it ensures almost 85 percent survival.

The NHAI is spending around Rs 30,000 for transplanting one tree and the authority has earmarked Rs 70 crore from the transplantation project. Furthermore, reports say that the DDA will plant 90,350 trees on behalf of NHAI at various locations in Delhi as part of the compensatory afforestation plan.

