58 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha, Tally At 3,36,636

Bhubaneswar, Feb 21: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,36,636 after 58 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said. Fifty-eight patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,107, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha’s case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is at 4.12 per cent. Of the new cases, detected from 18 districts, 34 were reported from quarantine centres, and 24 detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur have become COVID-free as there is no active case in these districts, he said. The death toll remained at 1,914 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Saturday.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said. A 56-year-old field officer at Swargadwar Urban Public Health Centre in Puri died on Saturday, a few hours after he received the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Puri District Magistrate-cum Collector Samarth Verma said efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of his death. The post-mortem of his body was being done by an expert team in Cuttack, the collector said.

Odisha currently has 562 active cases, which is 0.16 per cent of the states caseload. The state has so far conducted over 81.67 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 20,714 on Saturday.

The state government has sought “action taken reports” from all the district collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations for strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines issued following a spike of cases in some states including Maharashtra. “It is observed that people at many places are showing complacency in observing the basic safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of masks, frequent hand-washing or use of hand sanitiser, maintaining minimum one-meter physical distance, avoiding congregation and others, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said in a letter to all the district collectors, commissioners of municipal corporations.

Jena has issued a list of 10 measures to be implemented by the district authorities to contain the spread of the disease.

