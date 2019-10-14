Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

58-year-old Doctor Arrested for Raping, Blackmailing Patient With Video Clip in Mumbai

The 27-year-old woman, a resident of Jogeshwari area, came in contact with the accused - Vanshraj Dwivedi - in 2015, an official at Meghwadi police station said.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Mumbai: A 58-year-old doctor has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a patient and threatening her with an objectionable video clip shot by him, police said on Monday.

The 27-year-old woman, a resident of Jogeshwari area, came in contact with the accused - Vanshraj Dwivedi - in 2015, an official at Meghwadi police station said. In her police complaint, she said the accused gave her an injection in May 2015 for an ailment following which she dozed off at his clinic.

The doctor then allegedly raped her, and after she returned home, she received on her mobile phone an obscene video clip of her shot by him, the official said.

When she asked the accused about the video clip, he threatened her, saying he will circulate it online if she did not maintain physical relations with him, he said.

"On this pretext, the accused raped her several times at his clinic when there was no patient around," he said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the woman got married and moved to her husband's home in suburban Malad.

However, the accused recently again got in touch with her and started demanding physical favours. When she refused, he threatened to circulate the video, the official said.

On October 3, the woman's husband received a video clip on his phone purportedly showing her and a man. When he enquired, the woman told her about the accused.

The woman's husband then took her to Meghwadi police station and lodge an FIR against the doctor.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested on Saturday and booked under relevant sections, he said. He was on Sunday produced before a holiday court which remanded him in police custody till October 17, he added.

