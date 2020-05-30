INDIA

1-MIN READ

58-Year-Old Man Dies of Coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Death Toll in District Now 7

Representative Image. Medics take Covid-19 suspects to a quarantine centre from Noida, UP. (PTI)

Representative Image. Medics take Covid-19 suspects to a quarantine centre from Noida, UP. (PTI)

The man was admitted to the Covid ICU of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon and had pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
A 58-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the death toll in the district to seven, the government-run hospital where he was admitted said.

He is the first patient aged under 60 in the district who died of the deadly virus.

The man, a resident of Noida, was admitted to the COVID ICU of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon, a senior hospital official said.

He had pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome, GIMS Director Dr Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said in a statement.

"He was put on high flow oxygen therapy, antibiotics and supportive therapy and did not show improvement and was later put on ventilator support. He died on May 30 at 3.50 pm," Gupta said.

"The cause of the death was COVID-19 with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome," he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has earlier recorded deaths of six men, aged 60, 62, 62, 65, 71 and 90, due to COVID-19, according to district officials.


