58-yr-Old Woman IAS Officer Gives Fitness Goals to Colleagues, Runs 21km Half Marathon in Indore

Giving major fitness goals to fellow officers in Madhya Pradesh, 58-year-old senior IAS officer Alka Shrivastava has completed a 21-km half marathon at Indore.

“Daud Lagao-Corona Bhagao’ was organized by the Indore Association of Marathoners on Feb 28.

Shrivastava who was shifted to the Dept of Medical Education a few days ago had earlier completed 5km and 10km marathons in Bhopal.

As per sources, the officer took around three hours to complete the marathon. I was never a runner or sprinter in my early life but I did religiously follow walking after completing post-graduation, the senior officer told News18.com.

It was around in the year 2017 when I was posted at Mantralaya (Vallabh Bhawan) and I stayed at IAS guest house which was equipped with a modern gym where the officer started doing treadmill, rowing, cycling, and all those required in a strict fitness regime.

Given my age, several coaches had discouraged me against trying for marathons but I kept aiming for this. I also suffered acute pain in the lower back due to some weight exercises ahead of the marathon and my family also advised me against the marathon but I thought, let’s give it a try and somehow I mustered the courage to complete it.

At some point in time, I would like to complete a full 42-km marathon, added the officer.

The officer born and brought up in Tikamgarh, had studied in a government school, and pursued all the traditional games in early life. It’s ironic that present-day kids have been robbed of their childhood due to mobile phones as the previous generation suffered due to the advent of television, rued the officer.

The officer however underlined that a fit body and mind play an important role in anyone’s success in life.

Due to the threat of Covid19, the marathon organized at Indore saw the participation of only 5,000 participants as against 20,000 runners which normally partake in the annual event. All the safety measures like masks, thermal scanners, sanitizers, and others were put in place during the event.