1-min read

59 Challans Issued in Punjab's Muktsar District After Dengue Larvae Found

There has been a spike in cases of mosquito-borne diseases in Punjab following the monsoons and subsequent waterlogging.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
59 Challans Issued in Punjab's Muktsar District After Dengue Larvae Found
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at at a park. (Image: Reuters)

Authorities in Punjab's Muktsar district have issued 59 challans to check the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, after discovering the presence of dengue larvae there.

There has been a spike in cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the state following the monsoon season and cases of waterlogging and subsequent water stagnation.

Around 33 challans were issued in the town of Malout, while 23 challans were issued in Muktsar and three in the town of Gidderbaha, The Tribune reported.

The municipal councils of these three towns have also done fogging in certain areas to repel mosquitoes.

Dr Richa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Muktsar said people should stay alert and keep their ground clean to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Furthermore, he added that district administration has also aked health authorities and municipal authorities to do fogging of mosquito repellent in remaining areas as well.

However, local residents claimed that administration had failed to maintain cleanliness in these towns, adding that officials are issuing challans if they find dengue larvae. Besides, they have failed to do their duty diligently in providing a clean atmosphere. According to them, the officials should also be punished for their lackluster approach.

The Health Department officials have, on their part, appealed to the public to visit the government hospitals if they have any doubt related to dengue fever.

